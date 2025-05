Crews responded to a brush fire Wednesday morning in Brentwood, according to Contra Costa County fire officials.

The fire, sparked by someone using a lawn mower, ignited along 423 Lydia Way, fire officials said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames before they spread beyond a 400 square-foot patch of brush, officials said.

No injuries were reported.