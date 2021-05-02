Vacaville

Brush Fire Burns 5 Acres Near Vacaville

By Bay City News

Crews battled a wind-fueled brush fire near Vacaville on Sunday afternoon that reached four alarms.

The fire, near the intersection of Hay and Dally roads, burned between 4 to 5 acres, according to Vacaville Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Dennis Fogleman.

The blaze was first reported at 10:53 a.m. No injuries were reported, and no structures were damaged.

As of 4 p.m., crews were still at the scene mopping up, Fogleman said.

The cause is under investigation.

