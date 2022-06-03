Brush Fire Burns at Least 8 Acres on San Bruno Mountain

A brush fire has burned 8 to 10 acres on San Bruno Mountain, near the border of South San Francisco and Brisbane, on Friday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The agency initially wrote on social media shortly after 6:45 a.m. about the blaze that started off of Tower Road on the west side of U.S. Highway 101.

No evacuations were issued, but fire officials asked the public to avoid the area of Airport Boulevard at Bayshore Boulevard as crews battled the flames.

The fire had no impact on Highway 101 traffic, fire officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No structures were threatened as a result of the fire, which was burning in thick fog conditions in the area, according to Cal Fire.