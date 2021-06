Firefighters on Wednesday battled a 10-acre brush fire that burned near homes in the Morgan Hill area, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out in the area of Sunnyside and W. Edmundson avenues, Cal Fire SCU said.

Flames destroyed part of one property's backyard fence, but it appears firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading closer to the home.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.