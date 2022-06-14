San Francisco

Brush Fire Burns in San Francisco's McLaren Park

By Bay City News

Firefighters in San Francisco are battling a large grass fire in McLaren Park in the Crocker Amazon neighborhood, the SF Fire Department announced on Tuesday at 5:20 p.m.

The blaze is near the soccer fields off Moscow Street and Geneva Avenue.

Firefighters describe the fire as "fast moving" and say it is approaching the crest to the Sunnydale neighborhood and the golf course. Additional units have been called.

SFFD said that at this time, no structures are threatened.

Expect traffic delays. People are advised to avoid the area.

