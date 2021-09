Firefighters are battling a brush fire in the Schellville area of Sonoma County, Cal Fire said Wednesday afternoon.

The blaze is burning in the area of Fremont Drive and Napa Road, according to Cal Fire. At least 40 acres have burned.

No evacuations had been issued as of 3:07 p.m., according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

New Incident: #FremontFire near Fremont Drive and Napa Road in Sonoma County is 25 acres. @CALFIRELNU https://t.co/FSnTrFQX4J pic.twitter.com/MYdRD4FcBB — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 22, 2021

#FemontFire - CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is responding to a vegetation fire near Fremont dr / Napa rd, Schellville. If traveling in the area use caution. #CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/iFXYYdNFuj — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 22, 2021