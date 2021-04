Firefighters on Thursday battled a brush fire that burned near homes in the Pittsburg area, fire officials said.

The blaze burned along Kirker Pass Road in the area of Nortonville Road, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said on Twitter.

The fire district initially reported that the blaze was "significant." A short time, the district said firefighters had stopped the fire's forward progress.

