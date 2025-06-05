Contra Costa County

Brush fire near refinery in Crockett knocked down

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews in the Crockett area knocked down a brush fire near an oil refinery early Thursday morning, officials said.

Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, crews responded to reports of a brush fire off San Pablo Avenue, near Cummings Skyway, in Crockett.

When firefighters arrived, the blaze had burned about 2 acres. By about 4 a.m., crews had stopped forward progress, officials said.

The fire scorched just under 10 acres and was contained by about 4:30 a.m. Crews from mutliple agencies responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

