Forward progress stopped on brush fire in East San Jose

Forward progress has been halted on the Quimby Fire burning in East San Jose on Monday night, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was at 33 acres at 10:30 p.m. with 5% containment.

The blaze was first reported around 8:15 p.m. in the 4700 block of Quimby Road and had reached 15 acres by 8:30 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.