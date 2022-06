A brush fire in Hercules early Monday was threatening structures and affecting traffic on Interstate 80, according to Crockett fire officials.

Fire crews posted video of the blaze inches from the westbound lanes of I-80 through Hercules.

@FireCrockett on scene of a vegetation fire in Hercules. WB 80 is impacted. Structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/3YY2mze1ed — CrockettCarquinezFire (@FireCrockett) June 27, 2022