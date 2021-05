A brush fire burning in Mill Valley has prompted a shelter-in-place order Monday afternoon, according to police.

The blaze is reportedly burning in the area of Escalon Drive, police said.

Reports of vegetation fire in the area of Escalon Drive, MV. Shelter-in-place at this time. Fire crews on-scene. — Mill Valley Police (@MillValleyPD) May 31, 2021

Firefighters are at the scene.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.