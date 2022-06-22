Brush Fire in Pittsburg That Forced Evacuations Was Caused by Fireworks

A brush fire in Pittsburg early Friday morning that prompted many nearby residents to evacuate their homes was caused by fireworks, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to 120 acres and keep it from spreading to nearby homes on Jacqueline Drive. The fire was first reported just before 2 a.m. and 100% contained by 7:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Con Fire initially reported the size of the blaze at 200 acres but updated that estimate later Friday morning.

Forward progress was stopped at about 5 a.m., but fire crews continued working to contain the flames and protect homes, Con Fire said. Damage was limited to a couple of fence lines, and no injures were reported, Con Fire said.