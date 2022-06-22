Contra Costa County

Brush Fire in Pittsburg That Forced Evacuations Was Caused by Fireworks

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A brush fire in Pittsburg early Friday morning that prompted many nearby residents to evacuate their homes was caused by fireworks, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to 120 acres and keep it from spreading to nearby homes on Jacqueline Drive. The fire was first reported just before 2 a.m. and 100% contained by 7:30 a.m., fire officials said.

Con Fire initially reported the size of the blaze at 200 acres but updated that estimate later Friday morning.

Forward progress was stopped at about 5 a.m., but fire crews continued working to contain the flames and protect homes, Con Fire said. Damage was limited to a couple of fence lines, and no injures were reported, Con Fire said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Contra Costa CountyPittsburgbrush fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us