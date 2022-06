A brush fire in Pittsburg early Friday morning prompted evacuations, according to the Contra Costa fire district.

The fire quickly spread to 200 acres and was threatening some homes in the area of Jacqueline Drive, Daffodil Drive and Serrano Way, fire officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Con Fire & Cal Fire are actively working to control a 200 acre grassfire in Pittsburg bounded by Jacqueline Dr, Daffodil Dr & Serrano Way. Some homes threatened and evacuations have taken place. If you are threatened, don't wait, evacuate. Please avoid area. #jacquelinic pic.twitter.com/BGoPC1OmCE — Con Fire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) June 17, 2022