Crews stop forward progress on brush fire in San Jose's Almaden Valley

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Firefighters on Friday were responding to a brush fire near the Guadalupe Landfill in South San Jose.

The blaze was burning in the area of the 15900 block of Guadalupe Mines Road in Almaden Valley.

Firefighters said it was a Tier 1 brush fire with a moderate rate of spread.

At least 8 acres have burned, according to Cal Fire, who is responding to the blaze with the San Jose Fire Department.

Firefighters before 5 p.m. reported forward progress of the blaze had been stopped.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

