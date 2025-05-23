Crews stop forward progress on brush fire in San Jose's Almaden Valley

Firefighters on Friday were responding to a brush fire near the Guadalupe Landfill in South San Jose.

The blaze was burning in the area of the 15900 block of Guadalupe Mines Road in Almaden Valley.

Firefighters said it was a Tier 1 brush fire with a moderate rate of spread.

At least 8 acres have burned, according to Cal Fire, who is responding to the blaze with the San Jose Fire Department.

Firefighters before 5 p.m. reported forward progress of the blaze had been stopped.

This is a developing story. Details may change as more information becomes available. Stay tuned for updates.

🔥🚒CAL FIRE SCU is on scene of the #GuadalupeFire. CAL FIRE C605 🚁 reports 8-10 acres. pic.twitter.com/Z8DTFS4wmJ — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) May 23, 2025

#SJFD firefighters are responding to a Tier 1 vegetation fire in the area of the Guadalupe Landfill. Approx 3 acres in size, moderate rate of spread. Traffic is impacted nearby. Please avoid the area.



TOC: 3:05pm pic.twitter.com/8OuyXwYlTh — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) May 23, 2025