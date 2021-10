Crews were battling a brush fire Friday along Highway 87 in San Jose that was close to some homes, according to the fire department.

At about noon Friday, firefighters responded to flames on a hillside in the area of Highway 87 and Curtner Avenue. The fire was close to structures in the 2600 block of Carol Drive, fire officials said.

The public was advised to avoid the area.