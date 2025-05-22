Watch live: Midway Fire grows to 261 acres outside Tracy

Firefighters on Thursday were battling a brush fire burning outside Tracy.

The blaze, which authorities are calling the Midway Fire, is burning in the area of Midway and Patterson Pass roads on the eastern edge of Alameda County, Cal Fire said. At least 261 acres have burned, with 0% containment.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger of a brush fire outside Tracy in San Joaquin County.

The California Highway Patrol said all eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 580 between Patterson Pass Road and Interstate 205 are shut down due to the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.