Crews Battle Brush Fire in Pittsburg

A smoldering wildfire burning for weeks along the Pittsburg waterfront in eastern Contra Costa County flared up again Saturday afternoon, sending air support resources from Cal Fire to the scene to drop thousands of gallons of water on it.

Cal Fire firefighters are assisting fire crews from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District as of 4:45 p.m. Saturday. The fire, called the Marsh Fire, is burning along the waterfront and in the marsh area in Pittsburg.

Cal Fire has sent three helicopters to the fire for water drops. An additional helicopter is en route from Santa Rosa to assist.

A large plume of heavy smoke can be seen throughout most of the eastern portion of the county, including Pittsburg, Antioch, Bay Point, Brentwood, Oakley, Concord and Walnut Creek.

The fire has scorched 200 acres and is at 50% containment.