Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations in Sonoma

A brush fire burning near downtown Sonoma is forcing evacuations in the area Wednesday evening.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office, the brush fire is burning near 1st Street West and Norrbom Road in Sonoma.

Officials said that there are several road closures in nearby neighborhoods and about a dozen homes have been evacuated.

Fire crews are also on the scene.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

This story is developing. This story will be updated once there's more information.