California

2,000-acre brush fire growing in SoCal community of Gorman

Evacuation orders are in place.

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes and NBCLA staff

The Los Angeles County Fire Department in Southern California is battling a fire in the Gorman area that grew to about 2,000 acres on Saturday.

The third alarm brush fire was burning near the southbound Interstate 5 and Gorman Road. The blaze was reported shortly before 2 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

The LA County Fire Department announced on X that structures were being threatened and evacuation orders were in place.

Monica Marie Brown

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

