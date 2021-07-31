Alameda County

Fast-Moving Brush Fire Sparks Off I-580 Near Livermore

By NBC Bay Area staff

Fire crews Saturday afternoon were battling a brush fire just off Interstate 580 near Livermore, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.

The blaze, first reported at about 1:35 p.m., was burning near eastbound I-580, just east of North Flynn Road and quickly spread to about 30 acres, Cal Fire said.

Traffic control was in place, and additional firefighting aircraft were called to the scene, fire officials said.

Crews stopped forward progress of the fire at about 2:10 p.m., fire officials said.

Crews from Alameda County FD and Cal Fire were part of the initial response to the fire.

