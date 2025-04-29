Buddy Hield

Hield wears epic ‘Excluding Buddy' T-shirt after Butler post

By Andy Lindquist

On Tuesday, Buddy Hield continued his playful banter with Jimmy Butler with a humorous fashion choice.

As the Warriors boarded a plane to Houston for a pivotal Game 5 against the Rockets, Hield walked onto the aircraft wearing a T-shirt that read, “Excluding Buddy.”

The shirt was a humorous nod to a social media post from Butler following Golden State’s Game 3 win over Houston on Saturday night at Chase Center.

In that game, the Butler-less Warriors fended off the Rockets, thanks partly to Hield, who scored 17 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field.

Hield and Butler have been trading playful jabs since the latter joined Golden State via trade in February. The move created a definite vibe shift for the franchise, altering their trajectory and putting them on the precipice of winning a first-round playoff series for the first time since 2023.

Butler, Hield and the rest of the Warriors hope the good vibes can continue at Toyota Center on Wednesday night. Houston will be laser-focused on derailing Golden State’s shooters and bludgeoning them whenever possible.

Expect a lot of Butler, Hield and Steph Curry in what promises to be another physically grueling game. The trio likely will have to don their superhero capes once again to vanquish the villainous Dillon Brooks and the Rockets.

