State investigating Dublin day care following toddler's death

A Dublin day care and preschool is under investigation following the death of a toddler last month.

The latest probe by the state on Building Kidz School is one of several investigation into the facility in the past year.

"It's good," parent Nik Hillaohti said of the state investigation. "We will probably have more answers and the more we know the better because everyone is worried. We still don't know what happened. What caused it. Was the school at fault? Were there any pre-existing conditions? What happened that day?"

A 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive at the school last month. Dublin police performed CPR on the toddler, but he died at a hospital.

In a statement, Dublin police said all members of the Building Kidz School cooperated with the investigation and called the incident tragic, but not criminal.

Hillaohti said he feels safe taking his child to the school.

"It's been good," he said. "They have always been helpful taking care of kids."

The Department of Social Services is investigating, but said it can not comment further. The department has investigated five complaints since 2024, including one hours before the boy became unconscious.

DSS said an official was at the facility on the day when the boy became unconscious, but was investigating an unrelated complaint the facility was operating without enough staff. The department ultimately determined there was no proof of the allegation.

Despite a handful of complaints in the last year, two resulted in citations.

The facility was cited last June for lack of supervision after a child was injured in the play yard. Then again for failing to notify parents of a different injury in February.

Building Kids School provided the following statement to NBC Bay Area:

"The loss of a child is a tragedy and our hearts are broken. Building Kidz’ first priority is to support the grieving family and the wellbeing of our community, including parents, children, and our passionate teachers and caregivers.

We have a clear, defined process for safety, which is of the utmost importance. We have, and continue to, cooperate with all state and local authorities. We provided comprehensive video footage of the incident and have supported all investigations. We will continue to share information as we have it.

Our teachers and caregivers demonstrated incredible professionalism and care for all of the children during a challenging and traumatic experience."