An underground bunker and tunnel system was discovered Friday morning by San Jose firefighters responding to a blaze.

The bunker is located in the area of southbound Interstate 880 and Coleman Avenue. No injuries are reported in the fire.

No other information was immediately available.

Firefighters are on scene in the area of SB 880 and Coleman Ave for a fire in a subterranean bunker, tunnel system that was presumably inhabited by the unhoused. No injuries or damage to property. Firefighters will remain on scene to gain full containment by noon. pic.twitter.com/nTbcl4QnSi — San José Fire Dept. (@SJFD) April 7, 2023