Soul food spot Burdell in Oakland named best restaurant in US by ‘Food & Wine'

Oakland soul food restaurant Burdell has been named the best restaurant in America by "Food & Wine" magazine.

The restaurant topped the list of the magazine's Global Tastemaker Awards, ranking number one in both the top 15 restaurants in America and the best overall U.S. winners. Last year, the restaurant was also named "Food & Wine's" restaurant of the year.

Located on Telegraph Avenue and led by Chef Geoff Davis, the magazine highlights Burdell's commitment to the nostalgia of soul food, creating an atmosphere reminiscent of a grandma's home.

San Francisco also ranked No. 8 on the magazine's list of top 10 cities for food and drink.