A large sign at a Burger King fast food restaurant in Richmond collapsed and crushed a nearby vehicle Wednesday, but no one was hurt, the restaurant manager confirmed.

The vehicle was parked near a Burger King on San Pablo Avenue at about 4 p.m. Wednesday when the sign came down.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The manager did not know what caused the sign to collapse and was thankful no one was injured.