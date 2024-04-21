Longtime San Jose restaurant ‘The Burger Pit' to close

For decades, Burger Pit restaurants were a staple across the Bay Area. Now, there’s only one left in San Jose — and it’ll be closing for good on Tuesday.

Ahead of that closure, people came out to the Blossom Hill Road restaurant — open since 1964 — to say goodbye and eat one last steerburger on Saturday. The lines were out the door as dozens flocked to a Bay Area institution they had grown up with.

“Man, this food is so good. I waited almost an hour and a half,” said San Jose resident Keith Collins. “I had to get a good meal. I got the charcoal burger with mushroom and guacamole. I had to try it for the last time.”

The first Burger Pit opened in Cupertino in 1956. Paul Berger’s father started the chain — now he is closing the last remaining location.

Berger cited two factors: he’s turning 75 soon and says he’s ready to retire, and also says that his rent was going to skyrocket.

“We found out he wanted $21,000 a month to rent, which was an enormous increase over what I was paying,” Berger said.

The restaurant will close Tuesday, which is why loyal customers waited in long lines this weekend — to enjoy one last meal and sink their teeth into fond memories shared by generations.

“Getting to enjoy a steak burger with my grandfather, that kind of stuff I will miss that a lot,” said San Jose resident Dominic Lombardi.

Some said that the Burger Pit, known for its affordable prices, is needed now more than ever.

“I think in the future, when I drive by and see it closed — another San Jose business that once was thriving with many stores.” said Steven Denton. “It’s the last of the Mohicans.”

Jody Millermon has been the manager of the restaurant for 30 years and considers it her second home. So what will she miss most?”

“The people I’ve met,” Millermon. “The employees, the students that we trained and mentored and taught their first jobs — including my own children. It’s been great. A lot of our customers aren’t customers, they’re family.”

Customers told NBC Bay Area they came for the food and stayed because they felt like family there.

Berger said that people have been sending the restaurant flowers, cakes and cards all week long saying that they wish the Burger Pit wasn’t closing.