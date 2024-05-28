UC Berkeley

Burglars take over $30k worth of metals and equipment from UC Berkeley warehouse

By Bay City News

Signage for the University of California (UC Berkeley) in Berkeley, California, July 2, 2017.
Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A large warehouse property for the University of California, Berkeley in Richmond was burglarized over the past week, according to police. 

The UC Berkeley central distribution property at 3200 Regatta Blvd was robbed of about $30,000 worth of metals and industrial equipment between May 23 and Tuesday. The suspect or suspects entered the property through the roof, university police said. The property is surrounded by imposing gates and a tall, barbed wire fence. 

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Atherton May 23

Atherton police, residents using ‘bait houses' to catch burglars

Oakland May 10

‘I'm deflated': Restaurant owner thinking of leaving Oakland after 2 break-ins in 1 night

The burglaries are being investigated and any suspects are still outstanding. 

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact U.C. Berkeley Police at 510-642-6760.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

UC Berkeley
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us