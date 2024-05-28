Burglars take over $30k worth of metals and equipment from UC Berkeley warehouse

A large warehouse property for the University of California, Berkeley in Richmond was burglarized over the past week, according to police.

The UC Berkeley central distribution property at 3200 Regatta Blvd was robbed of about $30,000 worth of metals and industrial equipment between May 23 and Tuesday. The suspect or suspects entered the property through the roof, university police said. The property is surrounded by imposing gates and a tall, barbed wire fence.

The burglaries are being investigated and any suspects are still outstanding.

Anyone who may have information helpful to this case is encouraged to contact U.C. Berkeley Police at 510-642-6760.