Palo Alto

Burglary Suspect Arrested After Being Chased by Palo Alto Resident With Baseball Bat

By Bay City News

Palo Alto neighborhood where a residential burglary was reported.
NBC Bay Area

A man in his 70s used a baseball bat to chase a burglar from his home early Tuesday morning in Palo Alto, and police captured the suspect a short time later as he tried to flee on a stolen bicycle.

Police arrested 44-year-old Juan Bartolo Rios, of Redwood City, on suspicion of one felony, residential burglary, and two misdemeanors, prowling and trespassing, according to a Tuesday news release from Palo Alto Police Department.

Police initially responded to 400 block of Sequoia Avenue after a 6:47 a.m. call from a woman who said her husband had just chased a burglary suspect who had entered their home.

As officers searched the neighborhood, another caller in the 1600 block of Escobita Avenue reported that she has just found the suspect hiding in her detached garage and that he had stolen a bicycle.

Officers apprehended the suspect on the stolen bicycle without incident at 7:32 a.m. on Portola Avenue near Miramonte Avenue.

