Buried treasure hunt in San Francisco solved

A group of hunters found a mysterious buried treasure in San Francisco, organizers said on Wednesday.

The treasure hunt with the $10,000 prize all started with clues left in a poem posted to Reddit. The post went up Tuesday on an anonymous account.

According to an update, each verse marked different spots around the city: Cross all four points and "X" marked the spot.

The chest was buried at the Mount Sutro Open Space Preserve, stuffed with cash, baseball cards and more valuables with historic ties to San Francisco.

Organizers said they expected it to take days, maybe even months but apparently a group solved it in 11 hours.

The organizers told NBC Bay Area Tuesday they want to do this again. They're now asking for anyone with deep pockets to reach out if they're interested in chipping in.

