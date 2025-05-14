San Francisco

Mysterious social post promises $10,000 in buried treasure in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Is it too good to be true? There may be buried treasure in San Francisco. It's tied to a mysterious social media post that showed up Tuesday.

The post appeared on Reddit under an account called Buried Treasure 2025 and included promises of $10,000 worth of treasure inside a 22-pound buried chest somewhere in the city. It also included these cryptic clues on how to find it:

Eighteen Bold letters, Preserved
In a clearing, sight a dark room’s
view of brave surfers reeling

From dry ruin’s gate to solar’s tall
mast, chart a historic cross – 
the start of one’s path

To trace the true route, venture
only at night: to be certain of 
bearing, you’ll need pack a light

In the steadfast basin, where feet part 
and agree, dig a shovel’s depth 
down–you’ll find the treasure you seek

Reddit: Buried Treasure 2025

The account didn’t reveal the full contents of the chest, but the post did include a few photos of the treasure which include gold bars, expensive coins and San Francisco artifacts. 

We were skeptical, so we sent an email to the address listed in the post. The person who wrote back declined to identify themselves, but they did say they were part of a small group that wanted to plan the hunt "in the spirit of adventure."

They also said they aren't wealthy, but could scrape together enough to afford the $10,000 prize. 

The emailer also acknowledged that the treasure hunt is not sanctioned by the city, but said you don't need any heavy tools to find the buried booty. “We've got a wonderful city and this hunt is a means to explore and celebrate it – not cause to wreak havoc.”   

The group also says the hunt won't put you in danger, and if you're in the right spot, it won't be hard to find.

For more information, you can visit the group’s website at https://buriedtreasure.carrd.co. Happy hunting!

