SF State Lecturer Killed in Vehicle Verses Trains Accident in Burlingame

A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer.

Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight.

Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He played the alto sax and taught at San Francisco State's School of Music.

The crash happened Thursday near the Broadway station in Burlingame.

Officials said that Speight drove onto the tracks, when his car got stuck.

It was then hit by two trains, killing Speight.