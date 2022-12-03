San Francisco

SF State Lecturer Killed in Vehicle Verses Trains Accident in Burlingame

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer.

Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight.

Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community.

Caltrain Dec 1

Fatal Vehicle Versus Train Accident in Burlingame

Caltrain Nov 23

Caltrain Fatally Hits Person Near Burlingame Station

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

He played the alto sax and taught at San Francisco State's School of Music.

The crash happened Thursday near the Broadway station in Burlingame.

Officials said that Speight drove onto the tracks, when his car got stuck.

It was then hit by two trains, killing Speight.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoSan Francisco State UniversityBurlingame
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us