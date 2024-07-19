Business insurance rising in the Bay Area

Add business insurance to the list of premiums rising in the Bay Area.
The spike in costs follows similar local headlines for car and home insurance.
The premiums are getting so pricey that some shop and restaurant owners said they are one bad incident away from going out of business. And others say insurers are now canceling policies because they say the businesses are too high risk.
Sergio Quintana takes a closer look in the video report above.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.