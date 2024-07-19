insurance

Business insurance rising in the Bay Area

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Add business insurance to the list of premiums rising in the Bay Area.

The spike in costs follows similar local headlines for car and home insurance.

The premiums are getting so pricey that some shop and restaurant owners said they are one bad incident away from going out of business. And others say insurers are now canceling policies because they say the businesses are too high risk.

