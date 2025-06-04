Businesses in Oakland's Chinatown call for increased law enforcement visibility

Business owners in Oakland's Chinatown took law enforcement leaders on a tour Tuesday to show and explain how thefts and break-ins are hurting them.

Dressed in bright orange, Chinatown’s Toishan volunteer patrol walked alongside Oakland police, the California Highway Patrol, BART police and other officials, touring businesses that have been impacted by crime.

"We need help," said Stewart Chen with the Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council. "The patrol team is good, but they can not engage."

The joint agency walk focused on collaboration.

"BART, even though we are a transit system, we have our own police force and we are committed to being good partners and good neighbors to make sure we uplift security and economic vitality in our communities," BART District 7 Director Victor Flores said.

Chinatown business owners like Des To, owner of Alice Street Bakery Café, asked for more law enforcement visibility.

"Even though these two years actually is better, much better, but there are still lots of things," To said. "Every two years my store will be robbed."

To has replaced multiple windows this year due to break-ins, including one attempted burglary last month. She hopes Tuesday's show of support leads to change.

"They stepped out to see what we are concerned [about] and they see exactly what we want," she said. "Hopefully that will be a very good start."

As Oakland looks to balance a massive budget deficit, Chen said support from outside agencies is critical.

"To ask OPD time and time again for volunteers, for overtime is probably not realistic, so we are reaching out to the other agencies," he said.

Violent crime in Oakland is down more than 30%, but petty crime continues to be an issue for business owners trying to survive.

Chen said CHP and BART officials are committing to increase visibility in Chinatown – a pledge he hopes brings safety and business back to the area.

"It gives us that sense of safety, assurance," he said. "And second, to have that visibility, to have law enforcement, it's a deterrent."