Bystander Rescues Man Who Fell Into Water in Treasure Island: SFFD

An elderly man was saved by a bystander after he fell into the water in Treasure Island Saturday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

San Francisco fire officials tweeted that a 74-year-old man fell into the water near the area of Clipper Cove Way and Avenue of the Palms.

Fire officials said a bystander saved the elderly man and paramedics are on the scene to assist with him.

No other details have been released at this time.

