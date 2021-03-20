water rescue

Bystander Rescues Man Who Fell Into Water in Treasure Island: SFFD

No other details have been released at this time

By NBC Bay Area staff

sffd7723
NBC Bay Area

An elderly man was saved by a bystander after he fell into the water in Treasure Island Saturday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

San Francisco fire officials tweeted that a 74-year-old man fell into the water near the area of Clipper Cove Way and Avenue of the Palms.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Fire officials said a bystander saved the elderly man and paramedics are on the scene to assist with him.

No other details have been released at this time.

Stay with NBC Bay Area News for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

water rescueSan FranciscoRescueTreasure Islandsan francisco fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us