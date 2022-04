Former UFC star Cain Velasquez is scheduled to appear in a South Bay courtroom Tuesday afternoon.

Velasquez, who faces attempted murder charges after investigators say he fired a gun into a truck carrying a man accused of molesting his close family member, may enter a plea.

The shooting on Feb. 28 in San Jose injured another person in the same vehicle.

Exclusive video obtained by NBC Bay Area shows what appears to be MMA legend Cain Velasquez chasing after the man he allegedly shot Tuesday. He is now facing attempted murder charges and made his first court appearance Wednesday. Robert Handa reports.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities later arrested Velasquez in Morgan Hill.

He is currently being held without bail.