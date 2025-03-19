Former UFC star Cain Velasquez speaks out ahead of sentencing

Former UFC star Cain Velasquez is speaking out ahead of his felony sentencing next week tied to a South Bay shooting.

Velasquez last year pleaded no contest to attempted murder and other charges.

Investigators said he shot at a car carrying a man suspected of molesting his young relative and struck someone else in the car.

On the latest Kyle Kingsbury Podcast, Velasquez discusses the case and admits he handled the situation the wrong way.

Kingsbury formerly worked with Velasquez in mixed martial arts.

The Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office has previous said Velasquez could face a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison down to time served and probation, with no additional custody.