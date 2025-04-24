Crime and Courts

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez transferred to Soledad

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has been transferred to a new facility to serve out the rest of his term for shooting at a man accused of molesting his family member.

Velasquez, who was being held at Wasco State Prison in Kern County, has been sent to Soledad State Prison.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Velasquez, 42, is serving a five-year sentence after pleading no contest in March to attempted murder and other charges. In February 2022, he chased and fired a gun at a pickup carrying three people as they drove along Monterey Road in Santa Clara County.

A man in the truck was wounded but survived.

The man Velasquez was targeting that day, Harry Goularte, has been accused of molesting a family member of the fighter. Goularte is awaiting trial in that case, according to a report from KSBW.

With credit for time served, Velasquez, a native of Salinas, will be eligible for parole next year.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us