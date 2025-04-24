Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez transferred to Soledad

Former UFC champion Cain Velasquez has been transferred to a new facility to serve out the rest of his term for shooting at a man accused of molesting his family member.

Velasquez, who was being held at Wasco State Prison in Kern County, has been sent to Soledad State Prison.

Velasquez, 42, is serving a five-year sentence after pleading no contest in March to attempted murder and other charges. In February 2022, he chased and fired a gun at a pickup carrying three people as they drove along Monterey Road in Santa Clara County.

A man in the truck was wounded but survived.

The man Velasquez was targeting that day, Harry Goularte, has been accused of molesting a family member of the fighter. Goularte is awaiting trial in that case, according to a report from KSBW.

With credit for time served, Velasquez, a native of Salinas, will be eligible for parole next year.