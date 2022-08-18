Joe Starkey

Cal Broadcaster Joe Starkey, Voice Behind ‘The Play,' to Retire After Season

When he retires, Starkey will have wrapped up his 48th season as the voice of Golden Bears football

By Brendan Weber

Joe Starkey.
Michael Macor/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Legendary Cal football broadcaster Joe Starkey, famous for shouting "the band is out on the field" back in 1982 as the Golden Bears beat rival Stanford on "The Play," will retire after the 2022 season, he announced Thursday, according to the university's athletic department.

Starkey, who is about to kick off his 48th season as the voice of the Golden Bears, has called 538 of Cal's 545 football games since signing on in 1975, according to the athletic department.

"It has been an incredible privilege to have the best seat in the house to watch Cal football since 1975," Starkey said in a statement. "My first position in sportscasting was in 1972, and I have had some truly special assignments. But of all the places I have worked, the one constant has been Cal football. I can't begin to thank all of the Cal players, coaches, staff and professors who have made this fairy tale journey so incredibly satisfying. The University of California is a very special place and I couldn't be prouder to have made at least a small contribution of joy to this iconic academic institution."

Starkey also spent 22 years on the San Francisco 49ers' radio broadcast team, in addition to calling games for other professional teams, including the San Jose Sharks and the Golden State Warriors, among others, the athletic department said.

Starkey was inducted into the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame in 2009, has been named the best play-by-play announcer in California nine times, and the home radio broadcast booth at California Memorial Stadium is named "The Joe Starkey Broadcast Booth" in his honor, according to the athletic department.

"Joe Starkey's commitment and service to Cal football have been unwavering for nearly a half-century," Cal Athletic Director Jim Knowlton said in a statement. "I'm excited to celebrate and honor all of Joe's great work over the years and make 2022 his best season yet with the Bears. He will always have a home in Berkeley and with Cal football."

This article tagged under:

Joe StarkeyUC Berkeley
