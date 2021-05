Cal Fire crews Friday morning responded to a grass fire in Santa Cruz Mountains near the Huddart Park area of San Mateo County, fire officials said.

Access to the Canada Fire by the ground is limited, and Cal Fire has launched a helicopter to respond to the scene while some ground crew tried to reach the fire on foot, officials said.

Smoke was first reported at 6:08 a.m., officials said