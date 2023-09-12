Cal Fire crews fight vegetation fire in Napa County

Crews are currently fighting a vegetation fire near the 1600 block of Wooden Valley Road in Napa County, according to Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit.

Cal Fire LNU shared on X, formerly Twitter, that the fire was around 10 to 15 acres larger and was burning at a moderate rate of spread.

#AltaFire: CAL FIRE LNU is at scene of a vegetation fire near the 1600 block of Wooden Valley Road, Napa County. The fire is approximately 10-15 acres, burning at a moderate rate of spread on a steep incline in grass-oak woodland. pic.twitter.com/n1T1HcZWu7 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) September 12, 2023

As of 4:04 p.m., Cal Fire LNU also shared on X that “eight fire engines, four air tankers, two helicopters, two dozers, five water tenders, and four hand crews” are on-site to fight the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.