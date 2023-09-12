Napa County

Cal Fire crews fight vegetation fire in Napa County

The fire, as of around 3:48 p.m. Tuesday was burning around 10 to 15 acres

By NBC Bay Area staff

SHUTTERSTOCK

Crews are currently fighting a vegetation fire near the 1600 block of Wooden Valley Road in Napa County, according to Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit. 

Cal Fire LNU shared on X, formerly Twitter, that the fire was around 10 to 15 acres larger and was burning at a moderate rate of spread. 

As of 4:04 p.m., Cal Fire LNU also shared on X that “eight fire engines, four air tankers, two helicopters, two dozers, five water tenders, and four hand crews” are on-site to fight the fire. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

This article tagged under:

Napa County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us