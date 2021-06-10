Cal Fire to Hold Wildfire Drill in the Santa Cruz Mountains

Cal Fire plans to hold a wildfire preparedness drill Thursday in the Santa Cruz Mountains as it prepares for what could be a difficult fire season
The agencies that responded to the CZU Fire last summer will run through their response together.
Cal Fire and other first responders will test their planning and emergency operations, which could include the reverse 911 system. When people get those calls, it will be clear that it's a drill.
Local
There is no live fire component to the drill happening Thursday afternoon, so if people in the area see or smell smoke, they should call 911.