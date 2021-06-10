Cal Fire

Cal Fire to Hold Wildfire Drill in the Santa Cruz Mountains

By Kris Sanchez

NBC Bay Area

Cal Fire plans to hold a wildfire preparedness drill Thursday in the Santa Cruz Mountains as it prepares for what could be a difficult fire season

The agencies that responded to the CZU Fire last summer will run through their response together.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Cal Fire and other first responders will test their planning and emergency operations, which could include the reverse 911 system. When people get those calls, it will be clear that it's a drill.

Local

Palo Alto 41 mins ago

Shoplifters in Palo Alto Make Off With Designer Handbags Worth $100K

northern california wildfires 6 hours ago

Crews Battle Wildfire in Yolo County

There is no live fire component to the drill happening Thursday afternoon, so if people in the area see or smell smoke, they should call 911.

This article tagged under:

Cal FirewildfiresSanta Cruz Mountainswildfire drill
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us