Cal Fire conducts live fire training in South San Jose

South San Jose residents may see or smell smoke on Tuesday and Wednesday as Cal Fire holds live fire training sessions at Calero County Park.

The prescribed burns between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. over the next two days are part of training several area fire departments, Cal Fire says.

The agency has urged residents not to call 911.

The training sessions will burn about 60 acres of grass and oak and will include ground and air personnel from multiple agencies, Cal Fire says.

Along with Cal Fire, the following local fire departments are slated to work in conjunction with Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation to train with the prescribed burns: Gilroy FD, Milpitas FD, Morgan Hill FD, Mountain View FD, Santa Clara County FD, South Santa Clara County FD and Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

Other participating agencies include the California Highway Patrol, PG&E and the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

