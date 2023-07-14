bay area weather

Cal/OSHA to make sure outside workers are kept safe during heat wave

By Robert Handa

NBC Universal, Inc.

Workplace watchdog Cal/OSHA will be making unannounced inspections this weekend to make sure those working outside are being protected from the sweltering heat.

"Cal/OSHA right now is letting everyone know that we’re out doing targeted, coordinated high heat inspections across the state," Cal/OSHA Heat Coordinator David Hornug said. "This is where we have inspectors that go out and look for workers that are out working and making sure that they have the basic protections of our heat regulations."

The agency says businesses are supposed to make sure workers outside are kept safe all the time, but when temperatures hit 80 degrees, employers are required to provide shade. Those in the landscaping, agriculture and construction industries must take even more precautions, including providing water.

Statewide last year, Cal/OSHA said it found more than 1,000 employers who violated heat regulations. The agency collected almost $1.5 million in fines.

In San Jose, construction workers say most companies take safety measures on their own.

"We take our breaks," carpenter foreman Hayden Burke said. "If anybody feels uncomfortable, we get them into the shade, take the time they need to take to recoup. If they don’t feel good or they feel sick, they can have as long as they need."

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherCalifornia
