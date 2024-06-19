CaliBunga Waterpark in San Jose announces opening date

CaliBunga Waterpark will open June 29 in San Jose, the company announced Tuesday.

The popular South Bay destination was formerly known as Raging Waters.

At the end of summer 2023, Raging Waters unexpectedly announced it was not renewing its lease and closing for good because of low turnout.

This past February, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said the park will reopen under new management.

Visit calibunga.com for more information.