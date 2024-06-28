CaliBunga Waterpark in San Jose delays opening to July 4

CaliBunga Waterpark is delaying its opening to Thursday, July 4.

The popular South Bay destination, formerly known as Raging Waters, said some attractions would not open in time for this weekend's original opening date.

"Unfortunately yesterday afternoon we had some unexpected challenges with some electrical issues," General Manager Mel Sells said in a video posted to social media on Friday. "This caused several of our attractions not to be able to open this weekend."

Sells said pushing the opening date back is devastating.

"We do apologize for the unforeseen circumstances it has caused us not to be able to open on time and we appreciate your understanding and cooperation," Sells said. "I know this isn't the news that you wanted to hear or that we would want to share today, but we wanted to let you know as soon as possible."

Crews will be working to fix the impacted attractions.

"We are looking forward to welcoming guests back to the park on Thursday when we're able to provide a safe and quality experience," Sells said.

At the end of summer 2023, Raging Waters unexpectedly announced it was not renewing its lease and closing for good because of low turnout.

Visit calibunga.com for more information.