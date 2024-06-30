New law will require California bars, nightclubs provide date rape drug testing kits

As of Monday, establishments that sell alcohol to consumers across the state will be required to provide on-site drug testing kits to those that ask.

The law, formerly Assembly Bill 1310, would allow consumers to request the kits to test if there is the presence of “roofies”, substances used to spike drinks, which are often associated with the intent to commit sexual assault.

With the law in place, it gives some peace of mind.

“Its security for those coming out to drink,” said Brittany Halsell of Redwood City. “Sometimes you get carried away in a conversation and you turn your head and well, people are slick out here. You always have to be careful. It's a wonderful idea”

The test works by applying a few drops of the drink onto a designated spot of the card. If the card turns blue or green, the drink has likely been tampered with.

Tests can also detect the presence of Ketamine and GHB.

However, only establishments with a Type 48 license, or those that do not serve food, will be required to provide tests. Though, the law did not stipulate that tests have to be free.

Establishments can choose to sell the kits at a reasonable price, however

“It's a great idea to protect the public and to give them a voice so they feel part of it,” said Ja'vonn Williams, the assistant general manager of San Pedro Social.

Williams said San Pedro Social will have bartenders and security offers giving the cards to those that request it.

The law will also require establishments to post signs at public entrances, bathrooms and exits explaining the kits are available.

“I have to watch my drink so much… knowing I can come out to a bar and check my drink right here instead of thinking I have to say home to stay safe,” said Halsell.

The law is expected to impact close to 2,400 licensed establishments across the state, according to the California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control.