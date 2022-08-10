California Legislature

Bill Legalizing Safe Consumption Sites Awaits Governor's Signature

SB 57 proponents say it would save lives; opponents say it enables dangerous activity on city streets

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A California bill that legalizes overdose prevention programs, or safe consumption sites, is one step away from becoming law.

Senate Bill 57 is awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature, and on Wednesday, state and local leaders were making a renewed push for the hotly debated law before time runs out.

Newsom has 12 days to sign SB 57 into law, and while it cleared legislative hurdles, the governor’s signature is not guaranteed. Newsom's predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown, vetoed a similar bill in 2018.

State Sen. Scott Weiner, Assemblyman Matt Haney, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and other local leaders gathered Wednesday to send a strong message to the governor, making a case that the bill provides for sterile needles and safe places for consumption and ultimately will save lives.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Drug addiction is a health issue, not a criminal issue," Weiner said.

Schaaf added: "The status quo is filling our prisons and our morgues."

They also contend it will save public money.

Local

monkeypox 43 mins ago

California Leaders Address Monkeypox Outbreak, Blast Federal Preparedness

union city 36 mins ago

Robbery Suspects Shoot Good Samaritan for Following Them: Union City PD

Opponents say the sites enable dangerous and illegal activity on city streets. And they say the measure is proposing addiction maintenance when the focus should be on addiction recovery.

If the bill is signed into law, pilot sites will run for five years, through January 2028, in San Francisco, Oakland and Los Angeles.

This article tagged under:

California LegislatureGov. Gavin Newsomsafe injection sitessafe consumption sites
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us