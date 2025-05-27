Which California cities are most residents leaving and why: Study

Many California residents are leaving the Golden State for less costly places to live, according to a new study.

California has seven cities or metro areas ranked in the Top 20 in the U.S. for number of residents who have decided to move out of the state, according to data compiled by Pods moving and storage company.

Los Angeles tops the list, with the highest number of move-outs nationwide, and the Bay Area is No. 2. Other California cities in the Top 20 are San Diego at No. 5, Santa Barbara at No. 11, Stockton-Modesto at No. 13, Fresno at No. 17 and Bakersfield at No. 19.

The cost of living, especially housing, is the top reason residents are leaving, the study shows. Also, high taxes, concerns over natural disasters such as wildfires, social issues such as homelessness and the future of the economy.

Here's the Top 20 list of metro areas with the highest number of move-outs, according to Pods data (with previous rank):

Los Angeles, CA (1st in 2024) Northern California (San Francisco area) (2nd in 2024) South Florida (Miami area) (3rd in 2024) Long Island, NY (Serving parts of NYC) (4th in 2024) San Diego, CA (8th in 2024) Central Jersey, NJ (6th in 2024) Chicago, IL (7th in 2024) Boston, MA (13th in 2024) Hudson Valley, NY (10th in 2024) Denver, CO (12th in 2024) Santa Barbara, CA (11th in 2024) Seattle, WA (Not ranked in 2024) Stockton-Modesto, CA (9th in 2024) Washington, DC (Not ranked in 2024) Hartford, CT (15th in 2024) Tampa Bay, FL (Not ranked in 2024) Fresno, CA (17th in 2024) Austin, TX (5th in 2024) Bakersfield, CA (18th in 2024) Philadelphia, PA (Not ranked in 2024)

So where are most people headed? The study says the areas of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Wilmington, North Carolina has the highest number of move-ins.

Along with the Carolinas, Florida, Texas and Tennessee are the highest-ranked destinations.