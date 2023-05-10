California Launches Civil Rights Investigation Into Antioch Police Department

The state Attorney General's Office announced Wednesday that it has launched a civil investigation into the Antioch Police Department following allegations that officers there shared bigoted text messages and engaged in other misconduct.

Attorney General Rob Bonta made the announcement Wednesday morning in Oakland. The texting allegations involve 17 officers who sent messages and about half that number who received them, Bonta said.

Antioch has about 100 police officers. The messages are directly related to the officers' official duties, the attorney general said.

Antioch police have not reached out to Bonta's office to collaborate on the investigation, which may determine that reform is necessary. But Bonta has the authority to launch an investigation without the collaboration of Antioch police.

Bonta said his office has had its eye on Antioch police for a while, and the texts may have sped up the launch of the investigation.

Bonta expressed concern about the use of force by Antioch police officers and the use of canines, among other things.

Reading the texts allegedly by Antioch officers, Bonta said he had an "emotional, visceral, guttural reaction."

The FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office both have launched investigations into allegations of criminal activity by Antioch police.