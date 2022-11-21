The California Conference for Women provides connection, motivation, inspiration and skill building in a specially designed hybrid format. Influential experts will lead practical workshops on the issues that matter most to women, including leadership, career advancement, workplace equity and inclusion, health, work/life balance and more. Experience unique opportunities for networking, professional development and personal growth live on Conference day and on-demand during Women’s History month.

The 3rd annual California Conference for Women will be held in person on March 1, 2023, and virtually on March 2, 2023.

Conference Anywhere/Virtual

March 2 Virtual Gathering

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. PT

The full-day virtual Conference experience we’ve offered over the past two years returns in 2023!

Be inspired by world-class speakers; learn practical strategies about leadership, career advancement, and more; ask questions; network; and enjoy 30 days of on-demand breakout session replay.

This is a full-day virtual Conference experience, aimed at maximizing access, inclusivity, and flexibility through global connection and professional development. Participate with thousands of others from the comfort of your home or office.

Featuring keynote speakers:

Misty Copeland , First African American Female Principal Dancer, American Ballet Theatre, and Author, The Wind at My Back

, First African American Female Principal Dancer, American Ballet Theatre, and Author, The Wind at My Back Naomi Osaka, Tennis Icon, Founder & Serial Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Conference In-Person

March 1st In-Person Event

(Santa Clara, California)

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. PT

An in-person, condensed California Conference for Women experience featuring inspiring, world-renowned keynote speakers, networking, interactive opportunities, lunch, and more on March 1st—followed by a full-day virtual Conference experience on March 2nd!

Capacity is limited for the March 1st in-person experience.

Featuring keynote speaker:

Constance Wu, Actress & Author, Making a Scene

